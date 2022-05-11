CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence University has once again been recognized by the Princeton Review.

In the Princeton Review’s recent publication “Best Value Colleges for 2022,” St. Lawrence University was ranked fourth on the Best Private School Alumni Networks list, as well as seventh on the Best Private Schools for Internships list.

According to the popular college guide, the high ranking for the Best Alumni Network is based on students’ ratings of alumni activity and visibility on campus.

Additionally, the Best Schools for Internships list is based on the accessibility of internship placement among students. St. Lawrence said that out of its recent graduates, 73% completed at least one internship experience during their studies.

St. Lawrence University President Kathryn Morris discussed these high ratings and thanked the Princeton Review in a press release.

“I’m grateful for The Princeton Review’s continued recognition of the strength of St. Lawrence’s alumni network and our exceptional career preparation opportunities,” Morris said. “Thanks to the mentorship offered by Laurentians around the globe and the support provided by the Center for Career Excellence, our students are able to investigate their many interests during internships that strengthen their skills and provide real-world experience, giving them a competitive edge for a variety of careers.”

Out of the more than 650 colleges and universities surveyed by The Princeton Review, the 209 schools chosen have three exceptional features: excellent academics, affordable cost, and robust career preparation.