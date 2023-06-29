CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — North Country universities have spoke out regarding Thursday’s Supreme Court decision on affirmative action.
On June 29, the United States Supreme Court ruled to restrict the use of race-based admission practices at universities across the country, which rejected affirmative action programs.
Now, colleges will be required to form a new admissions process.
Following the decision, St. Lawrence University President Kate Morris sent a statement to the campus community. This can be read below:
Dear Laurentian community,
Today, the United States Supreme Court rendered two decisions prohibiting race-conscious admissions practices in higher education. The Court’s broad ruling will have a significant impact on future college students across the country and around the globe.
At St. Lawrence University, we strongly support access to higher education. Founded in 1856, St. Lawrence is the oldest private continuously coeducational institution of higher learning in New York State, and students of color have attended for nearly 100 years. We value, respect, and celebrate that Laurentians benefit from living, learning, and working in an inclusive community at an institution that strives to prepare students to thrive in a diverse and globally interconnected world.
The University is committed to providing opportunities for qualified students to attend St. Lawrence and take advantage of the broad range of educational experiences inside and outside of the classroom. We will continue to support efforts to achieve this important goal within the evolving legal context.
I invite you to read the joint statement that I signed along with the other presidents of the New York Six Liberal Arts Consortium relating to the ruling today.Kate Morris, President, St. Lawrence University