CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — North Country universities have spoke out regarding Thursday’s Supreme Court decision on affirmative action.

On June 29, the United States Supreme Court ruled to restrict the use of race-based admission practices at universities across the country, which rejected affirmative action programs.

Now, colleges will be required to form a new admissions process.

Following the decision, St. Lawrence University President Kate Morris sent a statement to the campus community. This can be read below: