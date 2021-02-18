St. Lawrence University receives $18 million in anonymous gifts

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence University announced this week that they have received two anonymous gifts totaling $18 million.

According to the SLU, these significant commitments are a part of the University’s largest funding initiative, “The Campaign for Every Laurentian.” Eight of the ten largest gifts in the University’s history have occurred during the campaign, the two most recent gifts being among them.

“In true Laurentian spirit, these two families conferred with each other to make this joint commitment with the greatest possible impact, as a signal of how much they believe in St. Lawrence’s future,” said St. Lawrence University President William L. Fox. “They entered into what they called ‘a benign conspiracy’ to make not only an important statement about creative philanthropy, but to make a difference with so much positive momentum surrounding St. Lawrence.”

SLU shared that the planned estate gifts originated from members of the University’s Board of Trustees and provide significant support for the Campaign.

“The Campaign for Every Laurentian” has five priorities: to create student scholarships, career programming, health and wellness on-campus, diversity and inclusion and help support the St. Lawrence Fund.

The University state that the Campaign is currently 95% to goal with four months left. To date, more than 20,076 unique donors have made 65,657 gifts towards the Campaign.