St. Lawrence University receives praise from Princeton Review

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence University has received high marks for their academics and campus community.

The latest edition, “Best 386 Colleges: 2021 Edition” of the Princeton Review released on August 18, applauded the university for its academic and co-curricular offerings and supportive faculty and staff.

The Princeton Review stated that St. Lawrence University was an educational institution where “the ‘alumni network is super active,’ students have ‘lots of opportunities for hands-on research’ and nearly two-thirds of SLU undergrads study abroad.”

SLU also received the following rankings in the 2021 edition:

#14 Best Science Lab Facilities

#14 Most Active Student Government

#17 Most Popular Study Abroad Program

#18 Best Career Services

#18 Best-Run Colleges

The review also highlighted the student morale on campus, involving a great library, internship opportunities and active alumni.

“Every member of the St. Lawrence community, whether on campus or in careers around the world, believes fervently in creating a place for students to dream, think clearly, and begin to live their dreams,” said St. Lawrence University President William L. Fox. “We are like those giant wood planing machines in the old North Country sawmills—gouging a deep self-sustaining groove through life, so that students form lasting, lifelong connections and the confidence to make a difference in the world.”

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.