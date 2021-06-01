St. Lawrence University renames building in honor of outgoing president and wife

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A building on the St. Lawrence University campus has been renamed to honor the University’s outgoing president and wife.

On May 20, the St. Lawrence University Board of Trustees unanimously approved a resolution to rename Madill Hall to Fox Hall. This building is also the designated home of the Fox Center for Academic Opportunity and recognizes the “dedication” of President William L. Fox and Lynn Smith Fox.

“Bill and Lynn have made an incredible impact on thousands of students during their 12 years of faithful service,” said Board of Trustees Chair Michael Ranger. “The trustees, acting from a sense of deeply felt gratitude, wish to recognize their commitment and devotion to the University’s mission by bestowing the Fox name on a distinguished building, one that is becoming so vital to every student’s positive academic experience at St. Lawrence.”

According to St. Lawrence University, Madill Hall was first built in 1941 and named after Ogdensburg Surgeon Grant Madill. The building was originally used as a multi-purposed gymnasium and auditorium for the old State School of Agriculture.

St. Lawrence University acquired the building in 1968 when Canton Agricultural and Technical College moved to the SUNY Canton campus.

Recently, the building has undergone multi-million dollar renovations to the interior. These renovations were completed in the Fall of 2018 and aimed to provide a new, modern facility, home to student support and advising programs.

Fox Hall now includes offices of the University’s First-Year Program, Sophomore Success Initiative, Academic Advising, Student Accessibility Services, Career Connections, the Arthur O. Eve Higher Education Opportunity Program, the Collegiate Science and Technology Entry Program and the Ronald E. McNair Post-Baccalaureate Achievement Program.

“Lynn and I have personally witnessed countless instances of the St. Lawrence liberal arts magic granting its students greater intellectual and social self-confidence than they had ever known before,” stated SLU President Fox. “St. Lawrence has a knack for unlocking the splendor within. We lived on campus long enough and traveled to alumni events often enough to see the spectacular results of young Laurentians proving again and again that the world needs St. Lawrence.”

Fox Hall will also continue to house the Launders Science Library, the Science Writing Center and the Elberty Spatial Analysis GIS Lab.

A formal dedication of Fox Hall will take place in 2022 during the spring St. Lawrence University commencement weekend.