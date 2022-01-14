CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — COVID-19 booster shots are now required for St. Lawrence University employees.

On January 13, the St. Lawrence University Senior Staff issued a message, confirming that the University will require all employees to have a COVID-19 vaccination booster. This is following recommendations from the Campus Safety and Monitoring Committee.

“Booster shots continue to be one of the most effective ways that we can protect our community against COVID-19. There continues to be strong evidence that people who are vaccinated and have received the booster are either asymptomatic or experience very mild symptoms if they test positive,” the Senior Staff said in a press release.

“While we did also hear concerns about the proposed policy, those did not outweigh the concerns for the safety of our community,” the Senior Staff added.

The University also previously announced that it will require all students to receive a COVID-19 booster for the spring semester.

All St. Lawrence University employees and students will be required to submit proof of a COVID-19 booster shot by January 28, 2022, or 30 days after they are eligible for a booster.