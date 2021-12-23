CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Proof of a COVID-19 booster will be required for some students in the North Country.

St. Lawrence University will require all students to receive the COVID-19 vaccination booster for the Spring 2022 semester. This was confirmed prior to its winter break on December 21 by St. Lawrence University Vice President of the University and Dean of Academic Affairs Karl Schonberg and Vice President and Dean of Student Life Hagi Bradley.

According to the University, students are being encouraged to get their booster shot during the winter break, which is scheduled to end on January 19, 2022. The University said it is also hoping to host a boost clinic on campus in late January.

Booster shot requirements do not pertain to students with a previously approved medical or religious exemption.

Other universities in New York are also requiring booster shots for students this spring. This includes Syracuse University.

Proof of COVID-19 booster shots will be required by Friday, January 28, 2022, or within 30 days after a student is eligible for a booster shot.

St. Lawrence University said that it is planning to return to in-person instruction for the spring semester, but will continue to monitor local COVID-19 rates, including the new omicron variant.

The University is set to provide a full update on spring semester planning no later than January 10. It will also host a webinar for vaccine booster requirements on January 11, 2022, at 4 p.m.