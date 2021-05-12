St. Lawrence University requiring students to be vaccinated for Fall semester

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence University provided an update for its on-campus community on Wednesday.

For the 2021-2022 academic year, St. Lawrence University has confirmed that all students in residence will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. This is in accordance with the American College Health Association guidance.

“As a residential college, the only way that we see to get back to a life that resembles what they so clearly want is through vaccination,” stated the University in a release to students and faculty.

SLU stated that by the end of April 2021, over 55% of all employees had reported to had at least received one doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The University continued to urge all employees to get vaccinated.

In addition to these vaccination requirements, SLU shared that it is planning for an “essentially normal” two-semester calendar, allowing all students to be on campus both semesters.

St. Lawrence also stated that it expects to offer all classes and labs in-person and campus events, social activities and athletic competitions to resume.

All guidance is subject to change based on local, state and national guidance.

