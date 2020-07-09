St. Lawrence University responds to ICE restrictions

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – In response to President Donald Trump’s statement restricting international students, St. Lawrence University President and NY6 Presidents have issued a joint statement.

According to the universities website, this fall the New York Six Liberal Arts Consortium (NY6), consisting of Colgate University, Hamilton College, Hobart and William Smith Colleges, St. Lawrence University, Skidmore College, and Union College, plan to offer a variety of in-person and virtual classes. However, with the coronavirus pandemic still surging the country, the future is uncertain.

Additionally, if the university were to transition back to fully-remote, international students would be restricted from attending following President Trump’s suspension of the H-1B nonimmigrant visa program.

“The presence of international students and scholars on our campuses helps to prepare all of our students to be global citizens – to live in increasingly diverse and multicultural communities and to pursue careers in a global marketplace” President Fox said.

Read President Fox’s full statement here.

