St. Lawrence University returning to full occupancy for upcoming semester

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — This week, St. Lawrence University finalized its plans for its upcoming semester and academic year.

St. Lawrence University Vice President and Dean of Student Life Hagi Bradley and Vice President of the University and Dean of Academic Affairs Karl Schonberg confirmed that the University will be returning to a traditional two-semester calendar with full occupancy.

“Decision making will be as inclusive and equitable as possible and will be done in consultation with local public health officials, and guidance from federal and state agencies,” stated the Deans. “Flexibility and innovation will be required, which extends to our responsibility for the long-term strength of the institution.”

According to Bradley and Schonberg, this decision was based on guidance issued by the American College Health Association, New York State and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Additional guidelines and policies for the University are as follows:

Masks are not required for fully vaccinated individuals, but are required indoors on campus for unvaccinated people and for some on-campus events with over 250 attendees

All students are required to be vaccinated by August 1, 2021

On campus visitors are permitted

St. Lawrence University will begin its Fall 2021 semester on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.