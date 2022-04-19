CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — COVID-19 cases are increasing across the region, including on local college campuses.

St. Lawrence University officials confirmed that the University has seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases on campus and in the surrounding communities. As of April 14, there were over 20 active positive cases on the SLU campus.

St. Lawrence County’s community level also increased to “high” on April 18 as its case rate per 100,000 residents hit 199.55.

To address the spike, students and staff were asked to isolate if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, as well as schedule a test either at the health center, local testing site or by using a home testing kit.

Those who test positive for the virus will continue to be required to isolate for five days after showing symptoms and wear a mask for five days after the isolation period ends.

Additionally, the University is set to allow students to isolate themselves in their residence halls if their roommate or suitemate agrees. In such cases, roommates or suitemates are required to complete a consent form.

St. Lawrence University is also requiring all to carry a mask while on campus. Recommended masks are surgical-grade KN95s, N95 or something similar. Instructors are also permitted to require masks in individual classes based on their personal evaluation of safety requirements.

Officials stated that the SLU Campus Safety Monitoring Committee and Senior Staff is planning to closely monitor the situation and will continue to evaluate the campus operating status and masking policy.