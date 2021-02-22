St. Lawrence University student achievement center renamed in honor of outgoing president

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence University is honoring its current president through the renaming of its student achievement center.

St. Lawrence University recently announced that to honor their President William L. Fox, St. Lawrence Class of 1975, by renaming the current Center for Student Achievement to the Fox Center for Academic Opportunity. President Fox was appointed president in 2009 and plans to retire from the University on June 30, 2021.

“President Fox has given everything to St. Lawrence and our students,” said Michael Ranger, St. Lawrence Class of 1980, chair of the University’s Board of Trustees. “Now, his name will be forever linked to a space in the heart of campus where students uncover their limitless potential thanks to mentors who put each student’s needs at the center of everything they do.”

According to SLU, the Fox Center for Academic Opportunity supports various academic advising and support offices, testing and study rooms and other collaborative spaces.

The Center specifically provides includes Academic Advising, Sophomore Journeys, Career Connections, the First-Year Program, Student Accessibility Services, the Arthur O. Eve Higher Education Opportunity Program (HEOP), the Collegiate Science and Technology Entry Program (CSTEP), and the Ronald E. McNair Post-Baccalaureate Achievement Program; all considered “key programs.”

Additionally, the University is currently hosting a fundraising effort to celebrate Fox’s legacy and establish an endowed fund. Those interested in honoring President Fox can make gifts on the St. Lawrence University Campaign website.