CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A member of St. Lawrence University’s class of 2022 has been selected for this year’s National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship.

Geology and anthropology major, Anuva Anannya has been named the 2022 recipient of the fellowship after a nationwide search was conducted to decide who would receive the award. The five-year fellowship program recognizes and supports outstanding graduate students in NSF-supported STEM disciplines.

Anannya is originally from Dhaka, Bangladesh, and attended Viqarunnisa Noon School and College. At St. Lawrence, she is a member of International House, SLU Dance Ensemble, Laurentian Singers, Islamic Culture Club, A.S.I.A, Sigma Gamma Epsilon, and CSTEP. Additionally, she is a McNair Scholar, Geology teaching and research assistant, and works at Launders Science Library.

According to the university, Anannya is the first St. Lawrence McNair scholar to be selected for the prestigious fellowship program, which has a 15% acceptance rate. Anannya explained how grateful she was for the university’s support while she planned for her future and how it felt to be rewarded for her hard work.

“The driving force behind applying for and receiving the fellowship was the strong support I was privileged to have from several people at SLU,” Anannya said. “It is a phenomenal feeling, having confirmation that your hard work has paid off and that you are on the path toward achieving your dream. It makes me so grateful to the people who helped me get here.”

The honor will fund Anannya’s research-based masters and doctoral degrees at an accredited U.S. institution of her choice. The fellowship includes three years of financial support, including an annual stipend of $34,000 and a $12,000 cost of education allowance to the institution.

Anannya has committed to Arizona State University School of Earth and Space Exploration prior to her graduation from SLU this year. She plans to conduct research on the geomorphology of Mars, and work towards becoming a planetary scientist.

Director of CSTEP & McNair Scholars Program Marsha Sawyer highlighted the accomplishment of receiving the award and how it will continue to motivate the university’s community.

“I am very proud of Anuva and her accomplishment,” Sawyer said. “Earning a spot in the NSF Graduate Research Fellowship Program represents a fantastic personal achievement and serves as an inspiration for the St. Lawrence community.”

