St. Lawrence University students required to by fully vaccinated by August 1

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence University updated its campus community on Monday on vaccine requirements for the upcoming Fall semester.

St. Lawrence University Clinical Director of Health Services Erin M. Casey, PA-C, confirmed that the University is moving forward with the requirement that all students in residence during the upcoming 2021-2022 academic year must have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

To ensure that students have enough time to prepare for the Fall semester Casey listed several deadlines regarding the vaccination process.

Students are required to have received their first does of the vaccine before Thursday, July 1. Additionally, student’s final vaccination is required to be completed by Sunday, August 1, 2021.

However, St. Lawrence University will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine during move-in at the Health Center if students are unable to get fully vaccinated before arriving on campus this Fall.

Those who are already fully vaccinated will be required to upload proof of vaccination to the University’s health portol. The deadline for uploading proof of vaccination is August 1, 2021.

St. Lawrence University will also accept vaccines with emergency use authorization by the FDA or the World Health Organization. This includes Pfizer-BioNtech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson authorization by the FDA, and AstraZeneca, Covishield (Serum Institute of India), Sinopharm (Beijing Bio-Institute of Biological Products) and Comirnaty/BNT162b2 (Fosun Pharmaceuticals, Hong Kong).

Those wishing to be exempt from receiving the vaccine are required to submit a request by June 17. Exemption decisions will be released on July 1, 2021.

St. Lawrence University is scheduled to begin its Fall 2021 semester on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.