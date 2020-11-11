St. Lawrence University switches to remote instruction following detection of COVID-19 in wastewater

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence University has announced that they will switch to remote instruction through the end of the week.

St. Lawrence University Vice President and Dean of Academic Affairs Karl Schonberg and Vice President and Dean of Student Life Hagi Bradley have announced that the University has detected positive traces of the coronavirus through there COVID-19 wastewater monitoring system.

According to the University, the virus was detected in wastewater samples from Sykes, Lee, Priest and Reiff halls on campus in Canton, N.Y.

Following this detection, SLU announced that all classes will conduct remote instruction through November 13, 2020. This will prohibit in-person class meetings for all faculty and staff members.

Additionally, the University stated that residential visitation will be limited to only the extended family unit, other residence hall access is not prohibited and all person activities are cancelled through November 13.

According to SLU, students in affected residence halls will be required to quarantine in their rooms until COVID-19 test results are returned and the next wastewater results arrive. Students are required to remain in their rooms and not to use common spaces, attent in-person classes and not to interact with any other individuals other than roommates.

