CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence University is adding COVID-19 precautions in anticipation of the start of its Spring 2022 semester.

In a message to the community on January 10, St. Lawrence University Vice President of the University and Dean of Academic Affairs Karl Schonberg and Vice President and Dean of Student Life Hagi Bradley confirmed that the University raised its operating status to ‘Yellow,” or moderate risk.

This operating status continues to follow the University’s masking policy. SLU will continue to require masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

The operating status also imposes moderate restrictions within student residences, restricts gathering sizes to 20 individuals, prohibits off-campus gatherings and allows in-person classes and university-sanctioned events.

With this announcement, both Bradley and Schonberg confirmed that St. Lawrence University will begin its Spring 2022 semester as scheduled on January 19.

However, prior to arriving on-campus, students will be required to receive a COVID-19 vaccination booster. SLU is requiring proof of a booster shot by January 28, or within 30 days after a student is eligible.

Additionally, all students will be required to take a rapid antigen test on campus prior to moving back into their residence halls. Students will be exempt from this testing if they previously tested positive for COVID-19 within 90 days.

St. Lawrence University will also continue to host weekly testing clinics throughout the semester. These clinics are mandatory for all unvaccinated individuals but are open to asymptomatic students, faculty or staff members.