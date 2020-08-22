St. Lawrence University welcomes students back to campus

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence University welcomed new students to campus for the first time since March.

The university celebrated their new incoming freshman as the class of 2024. However, SLU continued to encourage mask wearing and social distancing as the new students arrived.

Don’t forget to mask up, Saints! Stop the spread of COVID-19 and keep yourselves, others, and the Laurentian and North Country communities safe. #StLawU2024 pic.twitter.com/boDsQziiFs — St. Lawrence University (@StLawrenceU) August 22, 2020

Classes at St. Lawrence University are set to begin this week, on August 26. Students will remain on campus until the Thanksgiving holiday.

As addressing in the universities reopening guidelines, all students were required to be tested for COVID-19, upload results to their student portal and self quarantine for 5 to 10 days prior to returning to campus.

Those traveling from “travel advisory” states are required to quarantine for 14 days, get a “pre-arrival” tests and then get a follow-up test once on campus.

The college will also conduct randomized testing weekly throughout the semester.

Upperclassman will return to campus between August 23 and 25.

We’re ready to welcome you home, new Laurentians and #StLawU2024! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/dHGPdLTNN1 — St. Lawrence University (@StLawrenceU) August 22, 2020

The university is one of the four in St. Lawrence County working together to maintain the safety of shared community resources and spaces as fall academic begin.

