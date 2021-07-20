St. Lawrence Youth Bureau hosting ‘Kids Power Day’ July 31

FILE – In this Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, file photo, kids eat lunch at an elementary school in Paducah, Ky. The Biden administration is expanding a program to feed as many as 34 million school children during the summer months. They’re using funds from the coronavirus relief package approved in March 2021. (Ellen O’Nan/The Paducah Sun via AP, File)

CANTON, N.Y. — The St. Lawrence Youth Bureau announced they will be partnering with other organizations to offer “Kids Power Day”.

The North Country Children’s Museum, SNAP-Ed New York, Cornell Cooperative Extension are also contributing their efforts to the the family friendly event that will offer games, activities, and kid-friendly snack demonstrations.

The event will take place on Saturday, July 31 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the North Country Children’s Museum located at 10 Raymond Street in Potsdam.

North Country Children’s Museum Executive Director, Sharon Vegh Williams said she is looking forward to the event and the effect it can have on the community.

“We are really excited to partner with CCE, and other great organizations, who are committed to children’s health and well-being,” Williams said.

“The Children’s Museum offers a discounted rate of $25 per family for the whole year if your children qualify for free or reduced lunch. This allows families to come as much as they want including additional drop in art and science programs every weekend. We are hoping the event will help to spread the word about all of the wonderful, affordable resources for families in the area,” she added.

The rain date for this event is Saturday, August 7.