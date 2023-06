ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging will be distributing Farmers Market Coupons starting Monday, July 3, according to a press release.

Rules and procedures for all distribution sites:

Only one coupon booklet, per eligible senior in each household; while quantities last; and

The eligible senior must sign up in person. An eligible Health Care Proxy or Power of Attorney with proper paperwork; can sign for the coupons.

More information is available by contacting St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging by phone at 315-386-4730.

Farmers Market Coupon Distribution Schedule:

Date Time Location Thursday, July 6 9:30 a.m.– 10:30 a.m. Massena – Laurel Terrance Thursday, July 6 11 a.m.– 12 p.m. Massena – Grasmere Terrance Friday, July 7 9:30 a.m.– 10:30 a.m. Potsdam Nutrition Center – Midtown Apartments Friday, July 7 11 a.m.– 12 p.m. Potsdam – Mayfield Senior Housing Community Room Monday, July 10 9:30 a.m.– 10:30 a.m. Ogdensburg Nutrition Center – Centennial Terrace Monday, July 10 11 a.m.– 12 p.m. Ogdensburg – Parkview Senior Housing Tuesday, July 11 10:30 a.m.– 11:30 a.m. Brasher Nutrition Center, LBSH Wednesday, July 12 9:30 a.m.– 10:30 a.m. Gouverneur Nutrition Center Wednesday, July 12 11 a.m.– 11:30 a.m. Gouverneur – Cambray Terrace Thursday, July 13 9:30 a.m.– 10:30 a.m. Canton Nutrition Center, Riverside Dr. Friday, July 14 9:30 a.m.– 10:30 a.m. Star Lake Nutrition Center Friday, July 21 9 a.m.– 12 p.m. Canton Farmers Market – Village Park Saturday, July 22 9 a.m.– 12 p.m. Potsdam Farmers Market – Ives Park Sunday, July 23 10 a.m.– 12 p.m. Massena Farmers Market – Tractor Supply Parking Lot Wednesday, July 26 9 a.m.– 11 a.m. HSB Drive Thru The schedule is subject to change based on coupon availability.

Farmers Market Coupon eligibility requirements are as follows:

Must be age 60 or above; and Monthly Income at/or Below 185% of the Federal Poverty Level: $1,986 per one person-household; $2,686 per two-person household; $3,386 per three-person household; $4,085 per four-person household; $4,758 per five-person household.

Information about requesting public transportation to a Distribution Site is through St. Lawrence County Public Transportation at phone number 315-386-2600.