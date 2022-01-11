CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence University Richard F. Brush Art Gallery will be showcasing artwork from two exhibits starting January 19.

The first exhibition is called “Subject-Object” will showcase selected images that navigate between the realms of portraiture and still life. It will feature photographs from the Gallery’s collection, national and international photographers, and St. Lawrence University students and alumni. In conjunction with the exhibition, Knobel will give a gallery talk on February 7, at 4:45 p.m. at the Richard F. Brush Art Gallery.

The second exhibition is titled “Storm: The Fight for Democracy in Myanmar and the Diaspora.” It will feature the work of two photographers who live in two different worlds while fighting for the same cause advocating for the people of Myanmar. In conjunction with the exhibition, a film screening of “My Buddha is Punk” will be presented on February 21, at 6 p.m. in Carnegie 10.

Both of the exhibitions will be available to the public from January 19 through February 26. However, any visitors inside the art gallery are required to wear a mask. More information on the exhibits and up-to-date guidelines can be found on the St. Lawrence University website.