MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) – A 42-year-old St. Regis Falls man is facing a a threat of mass harm charged after an alleged incident on Wednesday, November 1.

According to New York State police, Troopers responded to North Country Data Center located on County Route 45, in the town of Massena for harassment complaint. An investigation revealed that Loren Fitzgerald, an employee of the North Country Data Center, was having a meeting with management regarding workplace safety.

Fitzgerald left the meeting unhappy, and later that day was making threatening statements to coworkers as he left work.

Fitzgerald was arrested and transported to the state police headquarters in Massena for processing. He was released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Massena for a later date in November.