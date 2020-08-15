St. Regis Mohawk Tribe reports all COVID-19 cases have recovered

AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center has announced an update for the cluster if COVID-19 cases in the Akwesasne community.
The Center reported on August 14 that the previously confirmed ten COVID-19 cases from July 20 to July 27 have been resolved.
Due to all cases recovering, curfew hours have been shortened on the southern portion of Akwesasne by two hours. The updated curfew requires all individuals to stay in their homes between the hours of 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. The curfew on Akwesasne’s northern portion remains unchanged at 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.
