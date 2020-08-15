St. Regis Mohawk Tribe reports all COVID-19 cases have recovered

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center has announced an update for the cluster if COVID-19 cases in the Akwesasne community.

The Center reported on August 14 that the previously confirmed ten COVID-19 cases from July 20 to July 27 have been resolved.

Due to all cases recovering, curfew hours have been shortened on the southern portion of Akwesasne by two hours. The updated curfew requires all individuals to stay in their homes between the hours of 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. The curfew on Akwesasne’s northern portion remains unchanged at 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.