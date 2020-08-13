St. Regis Mohawk Tribe to receive over $1.5K in federal funding

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Over $1.5 thousand will be granted to the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe along the St. Lawrence River.

The tribe will receive $156,909 in Indian and Native American Programs funding; $134,361 designated for adult employment and training, and the remaining $22,548 designated for youth workforce investment activities.

According to the 2010 census, the Franklin County tribe’s population was 3,288.

“I am excited to announce this workforce development funding for the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “This grant will return tax dollars back into the North Country in order to provide more training opportunities at the local level, and I look forward to witnessing the positive impact that it has. I will continue to advocate for programs like these that help adults and youth further their workforce training and develop important skills.”

