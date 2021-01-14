Staff and student COVID-19 cases identified in Indian River Central School District

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Indian River Central School District confirmed a rise in COVID-19 cases on January 14, 2021.

Indian River Superintendent Mary Anne Dobmeier stated that four new cases of COVID-19 were identified in the District on Thursday. According to Dobmeier, a high school staff member, two high school students and one Calcium Primary School student have all tested positive for the virus.

Earlier on Thursday, Superintendent Dobmeier also confirmed and immediate shift to remote instruction for all students. This switch is set to take effect on Tuesday, January 19 and continue through Friday, January 29, 2021.

As of January 14, the following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for the Indian River Central School District.