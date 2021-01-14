Staff and student COVID-19 cases identified in Indian River Central School District

(Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Indian River Central School District confirmed a rise in COVID-19 cases on January 14, 2021.

Indian River Superintendent Mary Anne Dobmeier stated that four new cases of COVID-19 were identified in the District on Thursday. According to Dobmeier, a high school staff member, two high school students and one Calcium Primary School student have all tested positive for the virus.

Earlier on Thursday, Superintendent Dobmeier also confirmed and immediate shift to remote instruction for all students. This switch is set to take effect on Tuesday, January 19 and continue through Friday, January 29, 2021.

As of January 14, the following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for the Indian River Central School District.

Student COVID-19 casesStaff/ teacher COVID-19 casesTotal
Antwerp Primary415
Calcium Primary4711
Evans Mills Primary426
Philadelphia Primary011
Theresa Primary022
Indian River Intermediate8513
Indian River Middle7714
Indian River High16420
Districtwiden/a44
Total76

