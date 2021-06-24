Staff COVID-19 case halts visitation at Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Visitation has been temporarily suspended at a nursing home facility in Lewis County.

The Lewis County Health System announced on Thursday that a staff member at its Residential Health Car Facility tested positive for the coronavirus. As a result, the facility has suspended visitation on all four floors, effective immediately.

This change was in accordance with New York State Department of Health visitation guidelines. This states that when a new case of COVID-19 is identified, either among residents or staff, facilities are required to begin outbreak testing and suspend all visitation.

According to LCHS, this suspension will remain effective until at least on round of facility-wide testing is completed.

“This will allow us to identify the scope of the outbreak and if specific floors will have continued suspension of visitation,” stated RHCF Nursing Home Administrator Debra Wurz.

This suspension went into effect on June 23, 2021. More information will be released as it becomes availiable.