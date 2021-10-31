Staff member at Samaritan Summit Village tests positive for COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Samaritan Health updated residents on Sunday on the positive COVID-19 cases in the Samaritan Summit Village.

According to an update on the Samaritan Health website, Samaritan Health received notice that one staff member at the Samaritan Summit Village tested positive for COVID-19 on October 28. They reported that there are no positive residents at this time and no other staff members have tested positive since last Thursday.

They apologized for the delayed message as well as reminded readers that the entire facility remains on pause for family visitation. The update stated that the earliest they could possibly resume visitation would be November 11 and are encouraging residents to take advantage of virtual and fence visits.