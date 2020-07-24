Staff member at Samaritan Summit Village nursing facility tests positive for COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The nursing facility at Samaritan Summit Village has confirmed that a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Samaritan, the staff member was asymptomatic, exhibited no outward signs of being ill, and was unaware they had the virus.

This employee has tested negative with each weekly test since May, until receiving this positive result on July 23.

This staff member did not travel and was not aware of being exposed to the virus.

Due to the positive test result, the recently approved visitation to the Summit Village facility will be suspended. Fence and virtual visits will continue, and limited visitation may resume after facility is COVID-free for 28 days.

