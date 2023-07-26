WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Old Broadway is coming to Watertown.

Stage Notes, the North Country’s youth performing arts group, is set to perform ‘Guys and Dolls’ at the Dulles State Office Building during the last weekend of July.

This is a musical set in New York City during the 1950s. It follows the lives of four main characters: Nathan Detroit, Miss Adelaide, Sky Masterson and Miss Sarah Brown.

Detroit and Masterson are renowned gamblers at the time. Detroit is engaged to Miss Adelaide, and Masterson slowly falls in love with Sarah Brown.

Sister Sarah Brown is played by South Jefferson Central School District Junior Mia Mouaikel.

“It follows the floating crap game of Nathan Detroit where he moves to a different spot every night so he can’t get caught,” Mouaikel explained. “It also follows his love story with Miss Adelaide, who is his fiance of 14 years, who is a hot box dancer. It’s kind of their overlapping love story between my character Sarah, Sky, Nathan and Adelaide.”

The show includes jazzy music, exciting dance numbers and lots of jokes.

Olivia Urf, a senior at Watertown High School is cast as Miss Adelaide, who said their goal is to make the audience laugh.

“There weren’t many Fables in the old shows they just were really there to entertain,” Urf said. “But people might learn what true love really is, that it doesn’t matter what part of social class you’re in, you can love whoever you want. That’s really the biggest lesson, and just lessons of friendship and some funny jokes to tell.”

The cast has been rehearsing since May 2023. But their Director Ticia Marra said they’re ready for an audience.

“I feel great,” Marra expressed. “The cast is wonderful. They’re hard workers. They’re terrific people. They’re kind, they’re respectful. I’m so excited for them to have an audience. It’s a great old show and we’re just excited to entertain.”

The cast, sharing similar sentiments, said they’re excited to perform for the North Country once again.

“I really love the music. It’s super upbeat and fun and light-hearted. So it’s been really fun,” Mouaikel said.

“I’m most excited about the opening night when the lights hit you,” Urf added. “They feel heavier when there’s an audience in front of you. So I’m really excited to feel that again.”

Stage Notes will perform Guys and Dolls at the Dulles State Office Building in Watertown on July 27, 28 and 29. All shows will start at 7 p.m.