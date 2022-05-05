CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Stairway to Zeppelin will be performing at the Clayton Opera House on Saturday, May 21.

The band performs the iconic music of Led Zeppelin, offering a mix of Zeppelin’s original studio recordings and electric live performances.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $20 to $30.

Stairway to Zeppelin is made up of four nationally recognized musicians hailing from LA to Nashville. They include lead vocalist Phil Creamer, founder and lead guitarist Paul O’Connor, Eric Swanson on bass, and award-winning producer Paul Scholten on drums.

Tickets can be purchased online via the Clayton Opera House website or by calling the box office at 315-686-2200. Tickets are also availably by walk-up during box office hours, Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and one hour before the start of each event.