WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — By the end of the month, the STAR Center for Symptom Treatment and Relief office on Washington Street in Watertown will be closed as it prepares to relocate down the street.

On June 2, Hospice of Jefferson County confirmed that the STAR Center will be transitioning and relocating to Samaritan Medical Center at the Walker Center for Cancer Care Facility.

The STAR Center treats patients needing palliative care management for a variety of diagnoses, including cancer.

According to Hospice, this transition is occurring due to changes in physician referral patterns. However, not only cancer patients will be seen at the new clinic location. The clinic will also provide services to all patients with serious illnesses in need of assistance.

Hospice of Jefferson County CEO Diana Woodhouse said that this change has been in the works for several years. She said she is confident in the clinic’s relocation to Samaritan.

“Developing this palliative care outpatient clinic has been a challenging yet rewarding experience. We appreciate the referrals and confidence the community has given our clinic over the past three years,” Woodhouse said in a press release. “We are confident that Samaritan Medical Center has the resources to continue developing this program and are pleased that palliative care will remain available to our community.”

Samaritan Medical Center President and CEO Tom Carman echoed these sentiments.

“Samaritan was proud to financially support Hospice three years ago to launch this service for the community. Today, we are pleased to be in a position to maintain and further develop palliative care in our community,” Carman added. “Providing quality healthcare is part of our mission, and this includes quality of life, which is a major benefit of palliative care and something every patient deserves.”

Samaritan Medical Center will assume complete operations for the STAR palliative care program beginning July 1, 2022.

New patients are being accepted on a referral basis. Appointments can be made by calling 315-785-4673.