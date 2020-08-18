Starbucks introduces new summer Refresher

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Starbucks Coffee Company is encouraging customers to “enjoy the last sips of summer” with new iced drinks.

The Seattle-based coffee company announced on August 18 the launch of three new drink items including a Kiwi Starfruit Refresher, a Kiwi Starfruit Lemonade Refresher and a Star Drink, similar to the infamous “Pink Drink,” but with kiwi-juice and coconut milk.

