Starbucks ‘welcomes home pumpkin’

(WWTI) –Pumpkin spice and everything nice, the fall menu has returned to Starbucks shops nationwide.

As the Seattle-based coffee chain welcomes “home pumpkin,” many other items can be purchased at locations starting August 25.

Returning fall-favorites include:

Pumkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Salted Caramel Mocha

Salted Caramel Frappuccino

Fall bakery items returning to the shelves include the pumpkin scone and pumpkin cream cheese muffin.

Starbucks also announced that the seasonal flavors will be available to purchase in grocery stores. A variety of pumpkin-spice products will be available, as well as the new Starbucks Maple Pecan Flavored K-Cups and ground coffee, and the Starbucks Salted Caramel Mocha Flavored Creamer.

