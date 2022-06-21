(WWTI) — New summery flavors are now on the menu at Starbucks locations across the country.

Starbucks has launched an all-new Pineapple Passionfruit Refresher beverage which features tropical flavors of pineapple and passionfruit and real diced pineapple pieces.

This accompanies Starbucks’ newest nondairy Paradise Drink Refresher beverage that adds coconut milk to the Pineapple Passionfruit Refresher for a creamy, dreamy, tropical sip.

Along with the new drinks, Starbucks has also added a Chicken, Maple Butter and Egg Sandwich,, as well as Cookies & Cream Cake Pops to its food menu.

In grocery stores, Starbucks is now offering the new Starbucks BAYA™ Energy drink in several flavors including Pineapple Passionfruit, Mango Guava and Rasberry Lime.

All new items were officially available across the U.S. and Canada on June 21, 2022.