Starbucks operating under “to go” model to encourage social distancing

(WWTI) – Starbucks announced Sunday that the company is transitioning its stores in the United States and Canada to a “to go” model for at least two weeks in an effort to encourage social distancing during the coronavirus epidemic.

As of March 15, Starbucks stores do not have seating available. The company stated in a release that customers will still be able to place orders at the counter, through the Starbucks app, at the drive thru and via delivery.

The company may close stores in high-social gathering areas, like mall and university campuses. Starbucks may also close stores or reduce hours in communities where there have been high numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases.

