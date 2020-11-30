Starting Monday: Northern Credit Union relationship center lobbies open by appointment only

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Northern Credit Union is making changes to their relationship centers due to the current spread of COVID-19.

Beginning November 30, relationship centers located across the North Country will be open to customers by appointment only. Northern Credit Union shared that the decision was made to “minimize the potential spread of COVID-19.”

Northern Credit Union is also urging members to utilize their digital services whenever possible to continue to minimize the spread.

As of November 30, relationship center hours are as follows:

  • Carthage, Factory, Gouverneur, LeRay, and Lowville
    • Lobby: By appointment only for select services – Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm
    • Drive-thru: Monday-Thursday, 8:30am-5:30pm; Friday, 8:30am-6pm; and Saturday, 9am-1pm.
  • Adams, Commerce and Croghan
    • Lobby: By appointment only for select services – Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm, Saturday, 9am-12pm
    • Drive-thru: Monday-Thursday, 8:30am-5:30pm; Friday, 8:30am-6pm; and Saturday, 9am-1pm.
  • Massena
    • Lobby: By appointment only for Personal Teller transactions and select services – Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 9am-5pm.

