State agencies preparing emergency response assets ahead of strong thunderstorms on Wednesday

NEW YORK (WWTI) — State agencies are preparing emergency response assets as extreme weather is expected to hit regions across New York State on Wednesday.

Tuesday night, Governor Andrew Cuomo directed state agencies across New York State to prepare for strong thunderstorms, which are forecast to bring damaging winds and the possibility of hail.

The following agencies are preparing emergency assets:

Department of Transportation

Thruway Authority

New York State Police

Department of Environmental Conservation

Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

Department of Public Service

According to the Governor’s Office, strong winds and hail could result in downed tree limbs, possible power outages, dangerous lightning and brief, heavy rainfall.

The Governor urged New Yorkers to prepare for potentially hazardous weather.

“A strong cold front on Wednesday is forecast to produce several thunderstorms and strong winds up to 60 mph in several areas across our state, as well as the potential for hail and lightning,” stated Governor Cuomo. “State agencies are watching the conditions and are ready to assist local partners as needed. I urge everyone to keep a close eye on the weather and be ready to take shelter and alter any prescheduled plans accordingly, including travel and outdoor activities.”

Specifically, the National Weather Service is predicting potentially dangerous storms on Wednesday afternoon in upstate New York.

Storms may linger through midnight Wednesday night for areas along and south of I-90. Temperatures could reach up to 90 degrees in some locations through late Wednesday, but it should be cooler and less humid Thursday with highs in the lower 70s.

New Yorkers are urged to follow these safety tips before, during and after the storm.

Before the storm:

Check the weather forecast before leaving for extended periods outdoors

If a storm is approaching, keep a NOAA Weather Radio of AM/FM radio with you

Watch for signs of approaching storms

Postpone outdoor activities if storms are imminent

Check on neighbors who require special assistance

During the storm:

If you hear thunder, you are close enough to the storm to be struck by lightning. Go to safe shelter immediately

Move to a sturdy building or car. Do not take shelter in small sheds, under isolated trees, or in a convertible automobile

If lightning occurs and sturdy shelter is not available, get inside a hard-top automobile and keep the windows up

Get out of boats and away from water

Unplug appliances not necessary for obtaining weather information

Avoid using the telephone or any electrical appliances

Get to higher ground if flash flooding or flooding is possible

