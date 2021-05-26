State agencies preparing emergency response assets ahead of strong thunderstorms on Wednesday

NEW YORK (WWTI) — State agencies are preparing emergency response assets as extreme weather is expected to hit regions across New York State on Wednesday.
Tuesday night, Governor Andrew Cuomo directed state agencies across New York State to prepare for strong thunderstorms, which are forecast to bring damaging winds and the possibility of hail.
The following agencies are preparing emergency assets:
- Department of Transportation
- Thruway Authority
- New York State Police
- Department of Environmental Conservation
- Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation
- Department of Public Service
According to the Governor’s Office, strong winds and hail could result in downed tree limbs, possible power outages, dangerous lightning and brief, heavy rainfall.
The Governor urged New Yorkers to prepare for potentially hazardous weather.
“A strong cold front on Wednesday is forecast to produce several thunderstorms and strong winds up to 60 mph in several areas across our state, as well as the potential for hail and lightning,” stated Governor Cuomo. “State agencies are watching the conditions and are ready to assist local partners as needed. I urge everyone to keep a close eye on the weather and be ready to take shelter and alter any prescheduled plans accordingly, including travel and outdoor activities.”
Specifically, the National Weather Service is predicting potentially dangerous storms on Wednesday afternoon in upstate New York.
Storms may linger through midnight Wednesday night for areas along and south of I-90. Temperatures could reach up to 90 degrees in some locations through late Wednesday, but it should be cooler and less humid Thursday with highs in the lower 70s.
New Yorkers are urged to follow these safety tips before, during and after the storm.
Before the storm:
- Check the weather forecast before leaving for extended periods outdoors
- If a storm is approaching, keep a NOAA Weather Radio of AM/FM radio with you
- Watch for signs of approaching storms
- Postpone outdoor activities if storms are imminent
- Check on neighbors who require special assistance
During the storm:
- If you hear thunder, you are close enough to the storm to be struck by lightning. Go to safe shelter immediately
- Move to a sturdy building or car. Do not take shelter in small sheds, under isolated trees, or in a convertible automobile
- If lightning occurs and sturdy shelter is not available, get inside a hard-top automobile and keep the windows up
- Get out of boats and away from water
- Unplug appliances not necessary for obtaining weather information
- Avoid using the telephone or any electrical appliances
- Get to higher ground if flash flooding or flooding is possible
Check back with ABC50 throughout the day for all active weather alerts.