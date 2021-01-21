State agencies to prepare emergency resources ahead of lake effect snow in North Country

This photo, provided by the New York State Police, shows a car, in Oswego, NY, from which a New York State Police sergeant rescued Kevin Kresen, 58, of Candor, NY, stranded for 10 hours, covered by nearly 4 feet of snow thrown by a plow during this week’s storm. Authorities say the New York State Police sergeant rescued Kresen stranded for hours in a car covered by nearly 4 feet of snow thrown by a plow during this week’s storm. The 58-year-old Candor man drove off the road and got plowed in by a truck. (New York State Police via AP)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — State agencies are preparing as extreme lake effect snow is expected to hit the North Country and Western New York.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Thursday afternoon that he has directed state agencies to prepare response resources ahead of a heavy lake effect snow storm system. The storm is expected to hit the Tug Hill area of the North Country and portions of Western New York starting Thursday and continuing through Friday evening.

Governor Cuomo the following agencies to prepare resources.

Department of Transportation

Thruway Authority

Department of Environmental Conservation

Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

New York State Police

According to the Governors Office, snowfall rates from one to two inches per hour are possible in these areas beginning in the evening on January 21. This weather could create difficult and rapidly changing travel conditions including slippery surfaces and limited visibilities.

Specifically in the Tug Hill region, total snow accumulations are expected to exceed one foot.

Residents of impacted areas are urged to take safety precautions, especially on the road while the winter weather hits.

Important tips to remember for safe driving include:

When a winter storm hits, do not drive unless necessary

Use caution on bridges as ice can form quicker than on roads

Stock vehicles with survival gear (life blankets, a shovel, flashlights, extra warm clothing, set of tire chains, battery booster cables, quick energy foods and brightly colored cloth:

Before getting behind the wheel, clear vehicle of ice and snow for good vision and driving

Always match speed to the road and weather conditions

Note that snowplows travel at speeds up to 35 mph and have limited lines of sight

Additionally, the National Weather Service issued a Lake Effect Snow Warning of Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties earlier on Thursday. The lake effect snow warning took effect on Thursday, January 21 at 1 p.m. and is set to expire at 1 p.m. on Friday.

New Yorkers are urged to stay updated on weather forecasts and obey local emergency orders.