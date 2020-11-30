State Agencies to prepare emergency response assets as lake effect snow is predicted in North Country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Regions across New York State are preparing for extreme weather in the upcoming days.

Governor Andrew Cuomo directed State Agencies on Sunday night to prepare emergency response assets as thunderstorms, high winds and lake effect snow is forecasted for the State. Extreme weather is predicted starting Monday morning.

Specifically both the Tug Hill Plateau portion of the North Country and areas in Western are predicted to receive lake effect snow beginning on November 30. According to the State, within 36 to 48 hours, the southern portion of Western New York could see anywhere between 6 to 12 inches of snow, while the Tug Hill Plateau is expected to experience between 3 to 7 inches.

The North Country is expected to see high winds, with gusts reaching up to 30 mph.

Additionally, thunderstorms are possible in the Long Island, Mid-Hudson, New York City, and Capital Regions. New rainfall amounts between a half inch and three-quarters of an inch are possible in the Capital, Central New York, Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley, North Country, and Southern Tier Regions; between three-quarters and 1 inch in the Western New York Region.

According to Governor Cuomo’s office, emergency response assets for these extreme weather events include Department of Transportation dump trucks, large loaders chippers and other tools for tree and debris removal, Thruway Authority snow plows and emergency personnel and workers from the Department of Environmental Conservation, Department of Public Service and New York State Police.

