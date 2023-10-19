ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) – New York State and the village of Alexandria will make an announcement regarding the State’s Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI) at the Scenic View Park Pier in the village of Alexandria Bay.

This announcement will come at 1 p.m. Friday, October 20 at the Scenic View Park Pier. Representatives from Department of State will be joined by local officials from Jefferson County among others.

This announcement comes on the heels of Ogdensburg completing its REDI protection programs.