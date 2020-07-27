State and local aid needed in next stimulus package to avoid major budget cuts

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — While anticipating the release of the federal stimulus package, Governor Andrew Cuomo is urging for local and state aid.

Governor Cuomo called on Republican members of New York’s Congressional Delegation to fight for state and local aid in the federal stimulus package.

According to the Governor, without proper financial assistance the state could see major budget cuts.

“If Washington doesn’t provide state and local aid, there will be drastic budget cuts. We have about a $14 billion loss of revenue. We have about a $5 billion cost of this COVID virus,” Governor Cuomo said. “I’m calling on Republican lawmakers in this state to stand united with New York. It’s time to put your politics aside, stand up and call on your colleagues to do the right thing.’

The second federal stimulus package is expected to be announced by the end of July.