State Assemblyman Walczyk takes win in New York District 117 race

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Mark Walczyk will now serve a second term as a New York State Assemblyman.

Assemblyman Mark Walczyk has taken home the win in his race for the 117 District of the New York State Assembly.

His win was announced in the evening on November 3, after the polls closed in New York State at 9 p.m.

Assemblyman Mark Walczyk was originally elected to the New York State Assembly in the 2018 election, and now will begin his second term.

Walcyzk ran for District 117 Assemblyman in the 2020 election against Democratic Candidate Alex Hammond.

The unofficial results are listed below:

CandidateResults
Mark Walczyk (R)68%
Alex Hammon (D)33%

