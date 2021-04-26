State Authorities: Gouverneur man arrested for possessing child pornography

A close-up photo of police lights by night

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Gouverneur was arrested on Friday for possessing child pornography.

According to New York State Police, Scott L. Briggs, 52, of Gouverneur, was arrested following an investigation ld by the New York State Police Computer Crime Unit and a search warrant executed at his residence.

State Police confirmed that Briggs was found in possession of child pornography.

Subsequently, Briggs was charged with promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child and Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child.

Briggs was then issued appearance tickets returnable in the Gouverneur Town Court.

State Police also confirmed that due to a violation of the terms of Briggs’ parole, he was remanded to St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility.

New York State Police were assisted by Homeland Security Investigations.