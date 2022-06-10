CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Department of Environmental Conservation has completed two Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative projects in Cape Vincent.

Project improvements included sanitary sewer main replacements, rerouting on Market and Gouvello streets, waterhole replacements and the Real Street seaway reconstruction.

REDI projects were first initiated in Cape Vincent following severe damage that the sanitary sewer system endured during flooding events in 2017 and 2019. The REDI Commission awarded the village $705,000 to upgrade the sewage collection system and $103,000 to reconstruct the seawall.

“Through the REDI program, New York is mitigating the impacts of our changing climate and protecting the communities along the shoreline of Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River,” DEC Commissioner and REDI Commission Co-Chair Basil Seggos said in a press release. “DEC is proud to have worked with the village of Cape Vincent to advance the Market Street Sewer and Real Street Wall projects. By making strategic investments the State is proactively improving vulnerable infrastructure to safeguard New Yorkers and community assets from future high-water events.”

A new eight-inch-diameter sanitary sewer main was also installed along Market Street, which connects to a new watertight manhole at the intersection of Market and Gouvello streets.

According to the DEC, the improved sanitary sewer will flow northeast along Gouvello Street in a new 12-inch sanitary sewer main and route through three new manholes to an existing pump station between Point and James streets.

DEC also confirmed that the Real Street seawall is now fully reconstructed. Due to the structure’s location directly on the St. Lawrence River, the seawall was excessively damaged during high-water events.

Crews worked to both reconstruct and raise the seawall. The wall was rebuilt using stacked limestone rock and new bedding stone. An apron of quarry stone was also built behind the wall after support materials were washed away during flooding.

These projects were officially marked completed on Friday, June 10. These were two out of the seven REDI projects awarded to the Village of Cape Vincent.