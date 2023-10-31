TOWN OF PIERCEFIELD, N.Y. (WWTI) – New York State Department of Conservation rangers helped a Tupper Lake hunter that was lost in the woods over the weekend.

On Saturday, October 28, Ray Brook Dispatch received a call through 911 from a subject stating a 71-year-old hunting partner was overdue around 7:30 p.m. Four forest rangers responded to the call and at 10:09 p.m., Rangers Baldwin and Praczkajlo found the subject from Tupper Lake.

The hunter was disoriented after making a wrong turn. Rangers walked the hunter back to the road where he declined further medical evaluation.

Be sure to properly prepare and plan before entering the backcountry. Visit DEC’s Hike Smart NY, Adirondack Backcountry Information, and Catskill Backcountry Information webpages for more information.