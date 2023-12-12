CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – On Thursday, December 7, Forest Rangers assisted DEC Wildlife staff with the removal of boundary buoys on the Upper and Lower Lakes Wildlife Management Area.

DEC Rangers used the Region 6 airboat to access the frozen wetlands. The buoys mark the boundaries between the wildlife refuge area.

The wildlife refuge area is closed to the public to protect natural resources, and the restricted wetland area that is open for hunting, fishing, and trapping.

The buoys are removed in the early winter to prevent them from being moved or damaged by the ice.

Courtesy of New York State Department of Environmental Conservation