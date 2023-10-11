WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has finalized the Unit Management Plan (UMP) for the Tug Hill East Unit, Regional Director Randall Young announced on Wednesday, October 11.

The UMP covers a total of 22,886 acres of public land in seven State Forests, one Unique Area, and 13 Detached Forest Preserve parcels in the Lewis County towns of Lewis, Martinsburg, Osceola, Turin, and West Turin, the Oneida County town of Ava, and the Oswego County town of Redfield.

DEC is committed to protecting the environment while improving and expanding recreational opportunities for all New Yorkers. The Tug Hill East final UMP will increase opportunities for persons with disabilities to recreate by increasing accessible camping and developing a new the trail system. Regional Director Randall Young

The final UMP incorporates increased opportunities for outdoor recreation, including seven new designated drive-up campsites, two walk-in primitive campsites, and a network of trails for the Motorized Access Program for Persons with Disabilities (MAPPWD).

The plan also outlines a schedule for sustainable forest management while continuing to protect wildlife habitat and wetlands in the face of climate change. The final UMP for Tug Hill East can be found on DEC’s website. Paper copies are available for review at the DEC Region 6 Headquarters in the State Office Building in Watertown, the Lowville DEC sub-office, and the Lowville Library.