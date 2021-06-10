State Department of Transportation schedules public meeting for Chaumont bridge replacement project

CHAUMONT, N.Y. (WWTI) — State officials are scheduled to host a public information session for a project to take place in Jefferson County.

The New York State Department of Transportation announced that it will host a virtual public information meeting regarding a proposed project to replace the State Route 12E Bridge over the Chaumont River.

According to NYSDOT, the purpose of this meeting is to discuss and present a proposal to replace the Chaumont River Bridge. The presentation will include information on construction methods, traffic impacts, proposed property acquisitions and other project details.

As listed on the NYSDOT website, the cost of this project is approximately $18.6 million and is set to receive federal funding. Additionally, bid opening is expected to be in the Spring of 2022, with construction expected to begin in Spring 2022 and completed in Sumer 2023.

NYDOT’s virtual public meeting will be held on Wednesday, June 16 and begin at 5:30 p.m.

Participants can join by visiting the project’s website or by calling 1-518-549-0500 and using Access Code: 161 473 6644.

The Chaumont River Bridge is located in the Village of Chaumont, in the Town of Lyme, in Jefferson County, New York.