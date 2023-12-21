WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – New York State has released its findings into the battery fire at the solar power farm in Chaumont.

In a press announcement, the state said there were “no harmful level of toxins” that were released during the late July fire on County Route 179 just outside of Chaumont. The fire burned for days and residents were made to shelter in place for a time.

New York State is grateful to the first responders who were on the scene at these fires, and we are taking this opportunity to ensure they can continue to do their jobs safely and effectively New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul

The battery farm was a large group of lithium-ion batteries. Those were used to store electricity from a solar power array.

A number of commercial battery systems are being looked at with the goal to improve safety at the facilities. The Inter-Agency Fire Safety Working Group also said they are working on fire code reviews that are currently underway with draft recommendations expected to be released for public comment in the first quarter of 2024.