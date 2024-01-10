WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Last night’s wind storm has put Jefferson County under a state of emergency.

The state of emergency was confirmed by ABC50 and started at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 10. The storm, which produced hurricane-force winds in Watertown, still has power knocked out to just over 26,000 customers in Jefferson County.

There will also be warming centers that have already opened or are opening soon:

Adams – noon

Glen Park – noon

Sackets Harbor – noon

Theresa – 2 p.m.

West Carthage – 2 p.m.

Three warming stations in St. Lawrence County have also been set up in Harrisville, Hermon and Star Lake fire stations.

National Grid will be handing out dry ice and water until 5 p.m. at Star Lake Fire Department, the Jefferson Community College Education extension in Lowville, and the Watertown CitiBus garage on 544 Newell Street.