CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – The State of Emergency in St. Lawrence County has been extended once again through Wednesday, September 6.

The St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators extended the county-wide State of Emergency on Thursday, August 10.

The state of emergency was first declared on May 12, 2023, to address concerns following the expiration of the Title 42 Order on Thursday, May 11. This prevented prohibited individuals from crossing into the United States from Mexico or Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county declared the emergency in preparation for a surge of migrants coming across the 75-mile long border with Canada in the county. County officials were worried the two border crossings in the county of Massena and Ogdensburg would see an influx of individuals that may be seeking shelter.

The State of Emergency was extended because county officials said St. Lawrence County was one of the 10 most impoverished counties in the state. Officials said in a press release that it is ill-equipped to meet the need of individuals looking to enter the United States.

SLC officials added that a potential influx of people could further exhausted the limited resources currently available for the current population.

The State of Emergency will now remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, September 6. This will be reviewed before to its expiration to determine if another extension is necessary.